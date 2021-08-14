Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 2,815.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.83% of Vericel worth $68,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

VCEL stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 193,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

