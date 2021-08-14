Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $36,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

WST traded up $4.56 on Friday, hitting $434.28. 187,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,453. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $434.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

