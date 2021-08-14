Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $116.08 Million Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the period. Vocera Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.47% of Vocera Communications worth $116,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $129,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

VCRA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. 341,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,237. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $336,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $81,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $400,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,692 shares of company stock worth $2,600,111. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

