Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $130.33 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Paylocity worth $130,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.57. 177,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 221.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $256.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

