Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $152.24 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,030 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.20% of Merit Medical Systems worth $152,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MMSI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 198,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 132.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

