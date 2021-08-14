Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $156.58 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.11% of RBC Bearings worth $156,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,962,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.