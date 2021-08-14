Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $165.14 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. Construction Partners accounts for 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.06% of Construction Partners worth $165,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after acquiring an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.18. 166,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,402. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

