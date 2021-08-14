Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.30 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Gartner worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,383. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.87. 502,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $305.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.