Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $178.27 Million Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.98% of SPS Commerce worth $178,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $116.57. 218,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,825. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 94.01 and a beta of 0.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

