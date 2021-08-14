Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $185.76 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems accounts for 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.99% of Mercury Systems worth $185,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 391,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,938. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

