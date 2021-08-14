Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.20 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Guidewire Software worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWRE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.48. 157,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,030. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -351.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.39. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

