Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.28 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Graco worth $23,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Graco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

