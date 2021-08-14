Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $24.21 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,044,000 after purchasing an additional 186,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,367,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

JKHY traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.12. 237,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

