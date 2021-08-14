Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $31.71 Million Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.72% of National Research worth $31,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Research by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 134.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Research by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.21. 12,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,264. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

