Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $33.47 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $23,240,038 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.09.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $466.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,007. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $504.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

