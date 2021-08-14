Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 37,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 52,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $141.50. 783,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.