Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $92.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Dorman Products worth $92,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DORM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. 45,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,385. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $113.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

