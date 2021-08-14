Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for 3.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.35% of Omnicell worth $219,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,616 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,597.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,808. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

