Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vail Resorts worth $23,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Vail Resorts by 25.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $298.71. 184,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,299. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.46 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.87.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

