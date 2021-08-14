Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 8.15% of Simulations Plus worth $90,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $1,881,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. 72,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.09 million, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

