Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.13% of WD-40 worth $74,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,533,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at $23,613,341.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

