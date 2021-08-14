Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Repligen accounts for approximately 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Repligen worth $204,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $140,718,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 175.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.96. 234,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.09. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $138.00 and a 1 year high of $258.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,630 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

