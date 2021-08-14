Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 2.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Exponent worth $177,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $114.47. 87,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,948 shares of company stock worth $2,474,034. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

