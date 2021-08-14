Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,360 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Five9 worth $88,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Five9 by 216.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 11.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.90.

Five9 stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.09. 497,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,676. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.37.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

