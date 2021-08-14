Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,985 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Generac worth $25,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 13.0% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Generac by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Generac by 1,260.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Generac by 6,857.1% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.10. The company had a trading volume of 520,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

