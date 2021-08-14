Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,270 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of LCI Industries worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.38. 71,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.