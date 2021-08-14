Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of IAA worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IAA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAA by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in IAA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in IAA by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 832,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,039. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

