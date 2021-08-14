Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Teleflex worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.08. 184,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.