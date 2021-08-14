Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 988.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.59. 230,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,931. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.