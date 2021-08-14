Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,665 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,665 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.36% of BlackLine worth $152,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.09. 134,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.54.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,860 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

