Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 28,195 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,195 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.32% of AAON worth $108,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AAON stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,497. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

