Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 29,845 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.14% of Vertex worth $69,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 141.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VERX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.21. 114,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,625. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.56.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

