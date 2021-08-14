Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,543 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.14% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $150,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 133,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.54. 67,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,442. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

