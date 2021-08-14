Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 793,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,585,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 179.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. 256,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,285. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166 over the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

