Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of OrthoPediatrics worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,528 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 397,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.35.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

KIDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $159,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.