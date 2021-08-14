Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,029,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.58% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $209,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,960,000 after buying an additional 158,397 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,814,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,941. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $50.57 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

