Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.65% of ESCO Technologies worth $89,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 90,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.70.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

