Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288,875 shares during the period. Trex makes up 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Trex worth $168,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 35.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 471,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,503. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

