Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Helios Technologies worth $107,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. 61,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

