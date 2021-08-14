Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Omega Flex worth $79,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 744.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.63. 5,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,907. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.55 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 20.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

