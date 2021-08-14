Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $287.03 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $287.03 million and $23.80 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,891.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.42 or 0.06948838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $669.65 or 0.01428071 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00140309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.97 or 0.00577861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00350756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00303643 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 866,534,298 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

