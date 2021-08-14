Connectome (CNTM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $721,703.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $130,132.05 and $721,703.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

