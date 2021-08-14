Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,385 shares of company stock valued at $113,847,420. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $355.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.40 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.