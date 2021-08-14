Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.