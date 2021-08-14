Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,480.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,953,796.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

