Constellation (DAG) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $323.98 million and $3.86 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.72 or 0.00877813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00100752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043880 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

