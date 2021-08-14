Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,116.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Constellation Software stock opened at $1,650.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,003.35 and a 12 month high of $1,700.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,539.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

