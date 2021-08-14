Content Neutrality Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.83 million and $37,183.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.78 or 0.00876712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00100956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043903 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

