ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.43 million and $28,323.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.91 or 0.00583378 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,436,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.