Contentos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.85 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Contentos has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $64.42 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,696,460 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

